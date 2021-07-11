COREY PAUL URBAN, 38 of Elkview passed away July 6, 2021.
Corey served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered for his good heart, love of his family and West Virginia. Corey was well loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife, Kristal Urban; bonus daughter that he loved just like his own, Madeline Cole; mother, Cathy Ellen Sears, father, Terry Wayne Urban; sister, Regan Wells (Jeff) of Elkview and their son Colten and brother Aaron Urban of Clendenin and his children, Arianna and AJ.
