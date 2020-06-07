Cynthia Godwin Williams

CYNTHIA "CINDI" GODWIN WILLIAMS, 59, of South Charleston, passed away, May 31, 2020. She had a fought a brave battle for several years with Multiple Sclerosis.
Cindi was a graduate of Dupont High School and the University of Charleston, where she earned her degree in Nursing. She and her sister Nancy had the honor of graduating nursing school together. Cindi was known for her hard work ethic as a Registered Nurse with CAMC for over 25 years. She also worked with Health Net and previously with the Coca-Cola factory.
Cindi is survived by her children, Heather Walker (Chad) and Jonathan Godwin (Adrienne); six grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Williams and Roni Williams; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family, friends; and her beloved dog, Kizzi, all who will miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, donations of food or supplies are encouraged to an animal shelter of your choice.
A celebration of Cindi's life will be held later in the summer.
You may share memories of Cindi by visiting her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.