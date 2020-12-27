Thank you for Reading.

CYNTHIA SUE LANE-KATRIS, age 63, passed away peacefully December 20, 2020 surrounded by her family due to an unexpected, brief illness. Visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.