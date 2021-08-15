DANA SMITH made the great transition on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Hurricane, West Virginia. His death was the result of a Glioblastoma diagnosed in January, 2021.
Dana held CPA licensure in several states and also held a MBA with an emphasis in Strategic Leadership. He retired in 2014 from Maryville College, located in Maryville, Tennessee, where he served as Vice President and Treasurer. He previously served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Salem Academy and College, one of America's oldest colleges for women, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Nina Smith; and his wife, Jeanne Fannin Smith.
He is survived by his brothers, Gordon Smith of Hurricane, Reginald Smith of Charleston, and Rick Smith, of Orlando, Florida. Dana loved his brothers very much and was always proud to be called "one of the Smith boys."
Honoring Dana's request, his body is to be cremated and no services held. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.