Daniel Stribling

DANIEL MATHEW STRIBLING, 70, of St. Albans went to his Heavenly home Saturday, September 26, 2020 following complication of pneumonia and COVID-19.
He was born April 29, 1950 a son of Acacia "Casey" Stribling and the late Bill Stribling.
Dan graduated from St. Albans High School, Class of 1968 and attended Tennessee Temple University.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Casey Stribling; sister, Ann Layne (Gary) of Guadalajara, Mexico; brother, Sam Stribling (Lynn) of South Charleston; sons, Kristopher Stribling (Angela) of St. Albans, Mathew Stribling (Lori) of Moore, SC; five grandchildren.
A private family service will be held in the future.You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.