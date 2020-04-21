Danny Eugene Barnette

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

DANNY EUGENE BARNETTE, 65, of Birch River, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway. A celebration of Danny's life will be held in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Until then, you may visit his Tribute pate at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.

VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.