DANNY EUGENE BARNETTE, 65, of Birch River, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway. A celebration of Danny's life will be held in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Until then, you may visit his Tribute pate at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.