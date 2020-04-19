Danny Wade "Spaz" Kincaid

DANNY WADE KINCAID, "Spaz," a Protestant and Christian, was born October 25, 1970, and died, April 6, 2020.
Danny was a member of the U.S. Army after his days at South Charleston High School, where he was on the football team. A very avid Mountaineer football and basketball fan, his most beloved sports team was the Minnesota Vikings (SKOL). He was a proud member of the Smith Creek Copperheads, a community team. He loved fishing with family, friends and buddies. Danny was a longtime maintenance operator for McDonald's Corporation and worked for the City of South Charleston until he suffered heart problem and a stroke, which required a medical disability.
Danny was the youngest of seven children, he was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Allen Kincaid; mother, Lucy Ann Perry Kincaid; brother, Wesley Kincaid; and nephew, Timothy Coker, as well as his grandmothers, Blanche Hartwell and Cynthia Perry, several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Surviving are his "Pride and Joy" son, Noah Kincaid, and his sister, "Baby Girl" Morgan Hinzman. Also surviving are his brothers, Allen Kincaid (Eldena), Matthew Kincaid (Jenny); sisters, Margie Gilker (Dave), Ava Kincaid and Eva Kincaid; uncles, Danny Hartwell and family, Danny Lawrence and family; great aunt, Sybil Davis (Elvin) and family; nephews, Michael Mallory and family, Wayne Mallory and family, Jody Hinzman and family, Matthew Kincaid and Timothy Coker's family; nieces, Teressa Kincaid and family, Rebecca Adkins and family, Christina Hinzman, Michelle Newsome and family, Stacey Hinzman and family, and Kathy Kincaid; very special family friends include Mary Stewart, Christina Larch, Lee Hinzman, Gary Hinzman, Carl Hinzman, Kenneth Clark, Sr. (Dink), Kenny Clark, Scott Lowe, Tracy Williams, Robin Williams, Tony Pauley, Adam Pauley and Brian "BJ" Smith and many others.
Danny had a long four and a half year history of heart trouble, he spent many weeks in Morgantown at the WVU Medical Center, several weeks in a rehabilitation facility in South Charleston for stroke and physical therapy. Danny was also a client of Prestera Center, Charleston, where he was in treatment for possible rehab training, OPIOD use and guidance. Danny was our brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.
A celebration of his life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Hopefully in June, 2020. Keep checking with family members for the date. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family as well as for service updates.
From all of us, we would like you to consider a donation in his honor to the Men and Women's Homeless Shelter, 1418 Washington Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.