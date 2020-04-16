DAVID LEE BAILEY, 33, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. A memorial service to honor the life of David will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit David's Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Funerals for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Ashworth, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cisco, Melissa - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Cummings, Elsie - 2 p.m., John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton.
Hamric, Earnest - 2 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
McCue, Virgil - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.