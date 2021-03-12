Thank you for Reading.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

DAVID LEE TRIMBLE, 65, formerly of Crown Hill, passed away March 5, 2021. Due to current COVID restrictions, no services have been planned. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.