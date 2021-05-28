DAVID PHILLIPS, 68, of Charleston died May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennie and Catherine Phillips; son Michael Phillips, brother, Ronnie and sister, Bonnie.
David retired from Kmart in Kanawha City with 28 years of service.
He is survived by wife, Brenda; son David Phillips Jr., five grandchildren; siblings, Bobby, Richard, Paul, Tommy, Tony and Belinda.
David's wishes were to be cremated.
You may share condolences with the family at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.