David W. Carter

DAVID CARTER passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 from complications of diabetes in St. Albans, WV. David was born in Beverly, Mass. on March 28, 1969 a son of Carol Carter of Salem, MA and David Carter of Beverly, MA.
He attended Beverly Schools. He worked as a food server for many years. David was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Red Sox, and Celtics fan. David moved to WV He met and married Jennifer.
David is survived by his parent's and sons, David Carter and Brandon Carter of West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held in the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.Please kindly make contributions to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023 (1-800-342-2383) and Diabetes.org/ Donate.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.