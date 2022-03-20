Thank you for Reading.

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
DELBERT EARL ASBURY 89, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife; Mary, brother; Jim Patton, sons; Barry "Skip," Kenny, and Keith, stepchildren; Greg Coleman, Brian Coleman, and Christy Lively.

Affordable Cremations of West Virginia, 413 D Street South Charleston WV 25303 provided cremation services and at this time there are no services scheduled.

