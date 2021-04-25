Thank you for Reading.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

DELORIS J. "DJ" LOGUE, 78, of Hurricane died April 17, 2021. Per her wishes she was cremated. To read her complete obituary, visit her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you