DIANNA LYNN KELLEY, 55, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 10, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Dock Creek Cemetery, Kenova, WV. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
