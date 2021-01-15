Thank you for Reading.

DIANNA LYNN KELLEY, 55, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 10, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Dock Creek Cemetery, Kenova, WV. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.