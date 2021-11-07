DONNA JEAN VERMILLION, 64, of Charleston, passed away on November 3, 2021 at her home. She holds a special place in the hearts of all those who had the honor of crossing her path. She was the most companionate, loving and nurturing soul, and she made everyone feel like family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Vermillion.
Donna was retired from Greylock Energy, Charleston, and remained close with her co-workers.
Surviving her are her parents: Ray and Dorothee Bazley Puckett of New York; children and their families: daughter, Mikele Moore and her son Khalyl Moore of Charleston, son Schuyler Vermillion (Michele) and their daughters, Maddie, Emma and Lilly of Alum Creek, son, Troy Vermillion (Caitlin) and their daughter Charleigh of Elkview; a sister, Susan Puckett and her children Larissa and Tommy of New York; a brother, Russell Puckett (Lorrie) and their children Travis and Steve of New York; and sister-in-law Kathy Romeo and her daughter Christy Romeo of Nitro.
A private family graveside service for Donna will be Tuesday November 9, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans WV.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so by visiting Donna's tribute page at, www.affordablecremationsofwv.com. Donations may be made to the MSA Coalition in Donna's honor.
Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303 is honored to handle the Vermillion family's arrangements again.