DORIS LEE HUDNALL, 91, of Gauley Bridge, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Born April 5, 1929 in Milburn, WV, she was a daughter of the late Charles Chilton, Jr. and Ruby Mae Greene Caldwell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Chilton Caldwell, II, Larry Gene Caldwell and her grandson, Jeffrey Landon Woodson.
Doris is survived by her children, Glenda Woodson (Hank) of Monroe, NC, Pricella Coleman of Charleston, Vickie Lively (Mike) of Scott Depot, David Hudnall (Tina) of Charlton Heights; grandchildren, Bryson Woodson (Katherine), Robbie (Monica) and Ronnie Coleman, Nikki Davis, Jamie, Clay and Sunny Hudnall; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Phillip, Sydney, Reece, Reagan, Emma, David, Joah, Ezra, Amelia and Sammy; one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Patsy Caldwell of Gauley Bridge, Anis Caldwell of Montgomery.
There will be no service at this time. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.