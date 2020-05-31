DOROTHY LOUISE LAWRENCE, 91, of Charleston, formerly of Belle, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home with her granddaughter and great-grandson by her side, following a long illness.
She was born September 7, 1928, and was a wonderful wife and mother.
She was retired from Dupont Junior / Senior High School in 1990, where she was a managing cook. She truly loved and missed the children.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles R. Lawrence; son, Charles R. Lawrence, II; her parents; three sisters; one brother and one nephew.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Gieger of Florida; granddaughter, Tara Hardman of Charleston; great-grandson, Nathan Hardman of Charleston; and a bunch of nieces and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private graveside service will be held a later date.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to any Charleston food pantries, food banks, and victim and homeless shelter of your choice.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.