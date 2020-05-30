Dorothy Louise Lawrence

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

DOROTHY LOUISE LAWRENCE, 91, of Charleston, formerly of Belle, went home to be with the Lord May 26, 2020, at home following a long illness. A private service will be held a later date. Complete obituary will publish in Sunday's newspaper. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

