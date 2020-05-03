DOUG MILGRAM, 78, of Elkview, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long illness.
He was a loving husband, father, Pawpaw and Poppy. He was an avid hunter, woodworker and loved to fish. He retired from Union Carbide and was president of the Charleston Ostomy Group at his passing. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a volunteer firefighter and an EMT first-aider from the age of 17, and he volunteered with CAMC Cancer Center.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruth Milgram.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Elaine Milgram; sons, Donald (Christina), Craig (Kerri); daughter, Bonnie Norris (Craig); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Borris (Aaron), Christopher Milgram, Ashley Milgram (Joel), Derek Norris (Kim), Cassidy Debord (Tyler), Logan Midkiff, Toni Sergent; great - grandchildren, Brantley, Blake, Audrey and Okey.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Until then, please visit his Tribute pate at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.