DREAMA BEAVER, 61, of Nitro, formerly of Marmet, passed away Saturday, October, 31, 2020. At her request, an immediate family memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.