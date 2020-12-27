Thank you for Reading.

DREAMA KAY MCFARLAND, 69, of Nitro passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held privately by the family. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories, offer condolences to the family and view her complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.