ED EVANOSKY, 57, of Charleston, West Virginia, went fishing with the Lord and his dad on August 17, 2020, still as stubborn as ever.
Born on May 10, 1963, he grew up in Amsterdam, OH, and graduated from Springfield High School where he lettered in football. Ed would always rather be fishing and camping, and he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Queen Evanosky; best friends, Charlie and Buck; stepchildren, Crystal Rush of Clarksburg and Daniel Rush of Weston; mother, Karma Evanosky; sister, Sandy (Ted) George; sister, Connie (Rick) Shriver; and nephews, Ryan (Kelsey) George, and Corey George. He loved being Pawpaw to his three granddaughters, McKayla Fisher, Mya Cain, and Jianna Rush. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Evanosky; his maternal grandparents, James and Lena Hamilton and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Evanosky.
No services will be held because Ed didn't want everyone looking at him when he was dead. He always said if you couldn't visit him while he was alive, he didn't want you to visit when he was gone. To honor Ed's memory, make an inappropriate comment, drink a glass of whiskey, and spend the day fishing. That's what he's doing right now.
