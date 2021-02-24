ERICA FAYE FISHER, 34, of Charleston WV, passed away on February 19, 2021.
She was born on August 10, 1986 in Charleston WV to Brian and the late Kelly Jean Tippie.
Left to grieve her tragic loss, are her father, Brian Tippie, sister, Ashley, brother, Brian Jr., her sons Jaden, JoJo and Jace Fisher, her husband Trey Fisher, her in-laws Joey and Spring Fisher, her grandmothers Nancy Tippie and Faye Harding, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and special friend George Belcher.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so on her tribute page at www.acofwv.com
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.