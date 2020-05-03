FRANK EGBERT BORGES, III, 85, of Charleston, died at his home, Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long illness.
Frank was born May 16, 1934, in New London, CT, a son of the late Dorothy Weeks Borges and Frank Egbert Borges, Jr. Frank was raised in the Ridgewood Park area of Waterford, CT, attended Waterford schools and Chapman Tech High School, New London. He completed an apprenticeship and was licensed as a dental technician. When drafted into the United States Army in the late 1950s, he served at Fort Sam Houston, TX, in the Maxillo - Facial Reconstruction Facility as a Dental Technician. He also served in Stuttgart, Germany.
After discharge, Frank embarked on his next trade, starting as a machinist, he attained Class "A" Tool Maker status. Last working in the Research and Development Dept. at Lee Co. in Connecticut.
In the early 1990s, Frank started "Borges Clock Repair," utilizing his expertise in working metal and wood. In 2004, Frank and Frances relocated to Charleston, WV, and the "Clock Shop" re-opened serving customers in the Tri-State area.
Frank was a proud member of the NRA, a strong defender of the Second Amendment and a sharp-shooter. He loved music, played piano (Hoagy Carmichael-style) and loved to fiddle. He could play anything with strings. An accomplished photographer, he was known for pictures of lighthouses and the Harkness Estate in Waterford. Growing up on the shore of Long Island Sound, he was a natural born sailor and saltwater fisherman. He was also associated with Chapman House in Connecticut as a stained glass artesian.
Frank loved West Virginia, its people, music and especially his wonderful neighbors in Loudendale.
Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Borges Briggs; step-children, Steven Tyburski, Donald A.J. Mills, Mary Lou Shelton; and the mothers of his children, Helen G. Wescott and Carol Y. Borges.
Frank is survived by his beloved and devoted Frances; daughters, Connie Wescott Madieros of CA, and Jessica B. Law of WV; grandchildren, Ian Wescott Hale of CA, Justin, Jerrika, Samual Law of WV; great-grandchildren, Eli Hazard Franklin, Leia Frances Franklin, Isabella and Samual Law of WV; step-children, Diane Birmingham, Gail Forsythe, Robert and James Mills, Frances and Richard Devine, II; and many step-grandchildren.
As per his wishes, Frank will be cremated and his ashes will be dispersed in Connecticut at a later date.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of the Hospice Angels who cared for Frank and requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.