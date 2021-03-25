FRANKLIN "FRANKIE" HUMPHREYS, 74, of Sissonville, West Virginia, passed away suddenly on March 20, 2021.
Frank proudly and faithfully served his country in the US Army, he was a Vietnam Veteran serving from 1966 through 1972. He served Putnam and Kanawha County EMS, as a paramedic for over 30 years. Frank was also very involved with B.I.B.M.C, Riverside Chapter, where he was involved with many community and national charities.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gordon and Octavia Humphreys, brothers, Jerry and Lloyd Humphreys.
Frank is survived by his daughters: Tammy Humphreys Smith (Brett) and Kim Humphreys Halstead; grandchildren: Jessica Batten, Michele Batten, Brandon DeLong, and Tyler DeLong; great grandchildren: Aubrianna, Izzabelle, Gaige, Bentley, Charlotte, Emerson, Camille, Aubri and River.
A Memorial service for Frank will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mercy Baptist Church, 1427 Evansview Rd., Evans, WV 25241, with Pastor Bradley Goodwin officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 1 until 3 p.m., at the church. A dinner will follow in the fellowship hall located at the church afterwards.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so on his tribute page at: www.acofwv.com
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303.