GILDO JOSEPH POLLASTRINI JR., 77 of Scott Depot passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial, Hospice Unit.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gildo Sr. and Mattie Pollastrini; his brother, Norman Davis and grand daughter, Kasey Nicole Bishop.

