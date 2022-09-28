GILDO JOSEPH POLLASTRINI JR., 77 of Scott Depot passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial, Hospice Unit.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gildo Sr. and Mattie Pollastrini; his brother, Norman Davis and grand daughter, Kasey Nicole Bishop.
He is survived by his brothers, Fran (Becky), Tony (Linda), Allen, and Larry Pollastrani and his sisters, Susan (Tommy) Whittington, and Vivian (John) McGinnis.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Elizabeth Pollastrini; daughter, Shannon Jean Pollastrini-Bishop; sons, Sean Edward and Dante Joseph Pollastrini; grandchildren, Aaron Richard Bishop, Anthony Michael, Noah Ryan, and Seth Jakob Pollastrini, and his special little grandson, Jax Wayne Luikart and his mother, Pamela Lanham.
Joe played basketball, football and baseball at Montgomery High School, he was a very good bowler. He was a railroad engineer for CSX Railroad and Chessie Systems and would talk about railroading with anyone. He loved taking the grandchildren to model train shows and going to Myrtle Beach on vacation.
He wished to be cremated and we thank Affordable Cremations in South Charleston for their assistance.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date. An Announcement will be in the paper.