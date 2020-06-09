GREGORY MCDOUGAL, 62, of Sod, WV passed away Sunday June 7th at Hospice West in So. Charleston WV. He fought his battle with cancer and became the ultimate winner with his place in Heaven.
He was an avid sports fan. He loved the WV Mountaineer football and basketball teams. His NFL team was the Washington Redskins, His Baseball team was Cincinnati Reds. He loved Nascar too. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Cement Masons Local 887. He helped coach several baseball teams at the Mountaineer Little League.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Orie and Pansy Pauley.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Ginger McDougal. His children Gregory McDougal II"GW", Leighanna McDougal, John Ross McDougal, Chasity McDougal. His grandchildren Alyssa McDougal, Emma McDougal, Tanner McDougal, Payton McDougal, Kirsten McDougal.
He is also survived by his parents Lanny & Monzella McDougal, sisters Doreen (Greg) Slack, Amanda (Timmy) Hayslett. His niece Kristen Hayslett, nephews Robert Weaver, Daniel Weaver, Timothy Hayslett. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per Greg's request he was cremated by Affordable Cremations in South Charleston WV.
We will be having a memorial service this Friday June 12th at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Isaiah Hatfield. The service will be at 1pm. Family will meet at 12. There will be a fellowship lunch after provided by the church.
We want to thank all the people at Hospice West South Charleston for their care and compassion. Also his weekly nurse with Hospice Melanie and her helper.