HARRY ORVIL LAMBERT JR., beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 21, 2020, at CAMC - Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1961.
Harry is survived by his wife, Cindy Lambert, and their children, Jameson and Bethany. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Alpha Fields Lambert, and brothers, Benjamin and Darin Lambert, as well as his niece, Mackenzie Lambert. Harry will also be missed by those he considered his children, Paul Walker and Brandon French, and his beloved mastiff, Stinky.
Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Orvil Lambert Sr., as well as his grandparents, Joe and Maggie Lambert, Amos and Lillian Fields; his mother and father-in-law, Marion and Esther Robertson, and their children, Dale and Marion Robertson Jr. He was very close with all.
Harry was an avid fisherman that enjoyed his time on the water. He taught both of his children his love for hunting and fishing. He loved West Virginia Mountaineer football and watched every game. He graduated from George Washington High School in the class of 1979. Not enough about him can be said, Harry will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Until then, please visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.