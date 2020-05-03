Hollie Wasel Mitchell

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
HOLLIE WASEL MITCHELL, beloved daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a long illness. A celebration of her life will be held when the pandemic subsides. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

