HOLLIE WASEL MITCHELL, beloved daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a long illness. A celebration of her life will be held when the pandemic subsides. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.