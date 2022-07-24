J. Howard & J. Mark Hassig

HOWARD passed at home after a long illness, he suffers no more.
He was a good man and was loved deeply by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He happily helped anyone who asked at any time without regard to his own needs or personal cost. His favorite pastimes were camping, building and working with his hands and just making his home and his environment beautiful were a great fulfillment.
Howards absence will be felt always.
A special thanks to his hospice nurse, Jo Baily and caregiver Jerry from Stonerise.
Cremation provided by Affordable Cremations. Interment will be at Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A small private family gathering will be held graveside.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association; 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311, 304-342-1576 or to any charity of your choosing in his name.
His brother, J. MARK HASSIG, who passed in 2001, will also be interred beside Howard. Mark was a Bronze Medal recipient during the Vietnam war and was a funny, smart man. He was just crazy enough to make you laugh, cry or both at the same time. Mark is survived by his daughter, Claire.
Quote from philosophy, " If you could truly understand the complexity of reality, you could also accurately predict the future, since every moment of the future is set in motion by the events of the past."