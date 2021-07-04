JAMES AARON "TUCK" LEFLER, 79, of Dunbar, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Born February 12, 1942 in Greenbrier County, he was the son of the late Vivian Ellen Lefler. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Ellen Lefler; very special aunt, Nancy Neal; nieces and nephews, Peggy, Darrell and Janice Haynes.
Tuck was a former roofer and automotive mechanic. He served his country with the United States Army Reserves.
Surviving are his sister, Lucille Lefler Haynes; nieces, Terry Streby (Bill), Elaine Denman (Ernie); nephew, Gary Haynes (Sheila); special cousins, Peggy, Linda, Nancy, Julie, Tom and Robert Neal, Gene Wiseman and John Lefler.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.