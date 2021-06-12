Thank you for Reading.

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
JAMES "CORNBREAD" JEFFERSON MONK 64, of Elkview WV went home to be with Jesus on June 10, 2021.

James was born on August 9, 1956 in Elkview, WV.

He was a lifelong resident of the Elk River. Everyone knew him as Cornbread, the man on the bicycle.

Cornbread was preceded in death by his mother: Betty (Milam) Spencer; loving sisters: Connie J. Ramsey and Janet Spencer; and brother: Larry E. Spencer.

He is survived by his father: Romie Spencer of Aaron's Fork; sisters: Sherry (Roger) Crowder of Frame Road, Wanda Spencer James of Cooper's Creek, and Lisa (Scott) Hermansdorfer of Charleston; brothers: Rick (Robbie) Spencer, and Steven Spencer; both of Aarons Fork, his beloved nieces and nephews; and lastly his two close friends: Lynn Walker and Rodney Hanna.

Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so on Cornbread's tribute page at www.acofwv.com.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date with the family.

Affordable Cremations of West Virginia, 413 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303 is honored to handle the arrangements.

