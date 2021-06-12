JAMES "CORNBREAD" JEFFERSON MONK 64, of Elkview WV went home to be with Jesus on June 10, 2021.
James was born on August 9, 1956 in Elkview, WV.
He was a lifelong resident of the Elk River. Everyone knew him as Cornbread, the man on the bicycle.
Cornbread was preceded in death by his mother: Betty (Milam) Spencer; loving sisters: Connie J. Ramsey and Janet Spencer; and brother: Larry E. Spencer.
He is survived by his father: Romie Spencer of Aaron's Fork; sisters: Sherry (Roger) Crowder of Frame Road, Wanda Spencer James of Cooper's Creek, and Lisa (Scott) Hermansdorfer of Charleston; brothers: Rick (Robbie) Spencer, and Steven Spencer; both of Aarons Fork, his beloved nieces and nephews; and lastly his two close friends: Lynn Walker and Rodney Hanna.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so on Cornbread's tribute page
A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date with the family.
