JAMES DELBART SAFFEL Jr. 71 of St. Albans, WV passed away June 1, 2021 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
He was born November 27, 1949 in Nitro WV to the late James D. Sr. and Ernestine Saffel.
He was an avid fisherman, tinker of electronics, a loving father, spouse and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years: S. Joyce Saffel of St. Albans; daughters: Carrie and Herman Clements of Leon and Lesley and Bill Keeney of Nitro; grandchildren: Haley and Josh Broemson, Samantha Keeney and William J Keeney; the mother of his children: Belinda Saffel; his sister: Tina and Bill Light of St. Albans, WV; stepdaughters: Norma and Randy Wilson of South Charleston, Donna and DC Miller of Waynesville GA and Debbie Bartley of St. Albans; Five step grandchildren: Amanda and Bill Ulrich of Loxahatchee, Florida, Donald and Amanda Parsons of Waynesville, GA, Nathan Jr. and Lindsay Garretson of Cross Lanes, Jason Sr. and Tamara Garretson of Saint Albans, Christopher and Ciara Bartley of St. Albans and his faithful fur companion dog, Banjo.
No memorial service is scheduled at this time. You may share condolences with the family at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice or the American Cancer Society.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.