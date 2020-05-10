JAMES "JD" MORRIS, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
JD was born in East Bank to the late Joseph Morris and Corine Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Morris, Jr. and Carlos Adkins.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a longtime employee of the United State Postal Service.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Rosie Morris Barrett of Hansford, Becky Hawkins of Sanford, FL; brothers, Danny "DA" Adkins of Dunbar, Terry Adkins of Hansford; daughters, Shannon Foust (Chris) of Greensboro, NC, Tamara Davis (Rickey) of Knoxville, TN, Sonya "Vonnie" Carey (Martin) of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Jeremy Nabors of Charleston, SC; nine grandchildren; and former wives, Donalie Gallimore and Margaret Easton.
You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories of JD and offer condolences to the family.
