Thank you for Reading.

James "Jimmy" Barker
Buy Now
SYSTEM

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

JAMES "JIMMY" BARKER, 61, of Marmet, WV passed away February 10, 2021 after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Barker and sister, Robin Cain.

Jimmy was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and was a former employee of Industrial Supply Solutions of Charleston and American Producers of St. Albans.

He is survived by his father, Robert L. Barker; son and daughter-in-law, James "JR" and Christina Barker; grandchildren, Madelyn, Hannah and Caleb and girlfriend, Kathy Snidow.

Jimmy will be cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

You may share memories of him on his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com

Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.