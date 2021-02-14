JAMES "JIMMY" BARKER, 61, of Marmet, WV passed away February 10, 2021 after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Barker and sister, Robin Cain.
Jimmy was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and was a former employee of Industrial Supply Solutions of Charleston and American Producers of St. Albans.
He is survived by his father, Robert L. Barker; son and daughter-in-law, James "JR" and Christina Barker; grandchildren, Madelyn, Hannah and Caleb and girlfriend, Kathy Snidow.
Jimmy will be cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
You may share memories of him on his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.