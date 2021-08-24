JAMES KEVIN "KO" PICKRON, 62, of St. Albans, West Virginia, formerly of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, left this life to join his life-long love, Sheri, on August 20, 2021. He was also reunited with his son, Joshua William "Little Pick" Pickron, his parents Jim and Mama Carol and sister, Kaye.
Kevin was survived by James Kevin Pickron II (Trish Stanhope), Timothy Dewayne Pickron (Cassie Pickron) and Kayla Ann Marie Lockhart (Justin Lockhart); his grandbabies: Dakota, Kelly (Michaela), Mikayla, Brianna, Sarah, Aireonna, Timara, Jake, Emily, Josh and Jaxon; and two great grandbabies: Eli and Wesley. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Isenberg Cauley and brother, Kelley Isenberg. Kevin was also blessed with his bonus family: Dave, Mel, Chrissy, Debra and Sarah.
Kevin spent his selfless life taking care of his family and mentoring students in the teachings of Martial Arts, all while being a pillar in the oil and gas industry. He loved Jeff Gordon, spending time at deer camp with the boys, rolling on the mats at BCI and spending time with his grandkids. Kevin impacted many lives through his love and generosity. His legacy will live on through the lives of those he touched.
Memorial services for Kevin Pickron will be held Tuesday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Church of God located at 2413 Dry Ridge Road, St. Albans, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hubbard Hospice House. You may also visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.