James Knight

JAMES D. KNIGHT, 85, of South Charleston, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born April 9, 1935 in Charleston, WV. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis J. Knight. He was a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene and frequently attended many senior events at the South Charleston Rec Center. He was known for his work in the deli department of both Riverwalk and Westside Kroger's as well as the Bigley Avenue Piggly Wiggly.
Left behind are his son, James Walls, whereabouts unknown; step-daughter, Marbeth Slater, her husband, David and their son, Benjamin all of South Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will not be held at this time. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.