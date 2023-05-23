James M. Crowder May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website JAMES M. CROWDER, 78, of Campbell's Creek passed away at home on May 19, 2023.He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Crowder; daughter, Kim Crowder (Mike Hall); granddaughter, Allison Mitchell; and great-grandchildren Kendon and Katie Mitchell.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Martha Crowder; and brother Dan Crowder.There will be no services or visitation and will be cremated per his wishes.The family would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care they gave Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W Charleston, WV 25387Affordable Cremations is honored to serve the Crowder family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight James M. Crowder Bobbie Sue Johns Amy N. Anderson James M. Crowder Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright James Rodney Vannatter Mary Magdalane Burchett MSG Robert Scott McCormack Judith Darlene Weaver Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed