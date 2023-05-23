Thank you for Reading.

James M. Crowder

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

JAMES M. CROWDER, 78, of Campbell's Creek passed away at home on May 19, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Crowder; daughter, Kim Crowder (Mike Hall); granddaughter, Allison Mitchell; and great-grandchildren Kendon and Katie Mitchell.

Tags

Recommended for you