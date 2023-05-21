Thank you for Reading.

JAMES M. CROWDER, 78, of Campbell's Creek passed away May 19, 2023. He is the husband of Charlotte Crowder. Affordable Cremations of West Virginia is honored to serve the Crowder family.

