JANET STONE HALL, of Nitro, began her next life on March 24, 2021. She has requested that a celebration of life be held at a later date. Family will notify. Full version of Janet's life, from the hearts of her children, can be viewed on line at AffordableCremations ofWV.com. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.