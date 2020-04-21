Jean Cyrus

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
JEAN CYRUS, 85, of St. Albans passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.

