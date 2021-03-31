JEAN SCHLES passed away on March 22, 2021,Per Jean's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jean's life will be held at a future date with family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in memory of Jean. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation services are provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
