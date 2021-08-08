JEFFREY ALLAN LANDERS, age 58, died on July 31, 2021 after an aggressive onset of stage four small cell lung cancer. There will not be funeral services held. However, family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life gathering at the family cemetery to be announced via Facebook invitation at a later date. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
