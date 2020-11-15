JERRY D. WEBSTER, 73, is now enjoying his new home in heaven with Jesus, his mom and dad; and other family and friends. He died at home Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long illness.
He will be missed by many. He had one son, Keith D. Webster whom he loved dearly.
A short memorial service will be announced later. The family covets your prayers.
You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
