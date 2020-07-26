JOAN BERNICE MUNN McCALLISTER, 78, of Scott Depot passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born May 31, 1942 in Compton, CA, she was a daughter of the late Milo J. and Florence Bernice Powell Munn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Mac" McCallister in 2019.
Joan was a member of Judson Baptist Church, Scott Depot and was a former employee of Putnam Aging for a number of years. She was also proud to serve her community as a member of the WV House of Delegates 1985-87. She loved to watch the old black and white movies.
Surviving are her children, Wendy Clark (John) of Winfield, Joell Ball (Ralph) of Scott Depot, Darin McCallister (Michelle) of Russell, KY; brothers, Garry Munn (Verle) and Bud Munn (Glenda) all of Witchita, KS, Bill Munn (Mary Lou) of Pauls Valley, OK; grandchildren, Samuel Ball, Kate Aaron, Gabby Clark, Adam Clark, Madison McCallister, Regan McCallister and Peyton Aaron as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.