Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

JOAN BERNICE MUNN MCCALLISTER, 78, of Scott Depot passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.The family will hold a private service at a later date. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.