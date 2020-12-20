Thank you for Reading.

JOE DE LA FUENTES, JR., 59, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a future date. Until then you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.