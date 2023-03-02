John F. Good Sr. Mar 2, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website JOHN F. GOOD SR., 59, of Charleston passed away on February 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held a later date. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight Nellie M. West Carl Wayne Hescht John F. Good Sr. Rose "Moma Rose" Mary Ray John Timothy Melton Irene McCallister Sandra K. (Sandy) Cassella Norman M. Huffman Geraldine M. Hunter John W. Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice signs statewide campus carry bill into lawGazette-Mail editorial: And then there were fourWV House passes bill that would target ESG shareholder votesDear Abby: Sister-in-law miffed when she's left out of weddingBen Fields: West Virginia gets even more insular (Opinion)The Food Guy: New ‘modern tavern’ coming to Bridge RoadFlo Rida, Better Than Ezra, Jo Dee Messina among featured acts for 2023 Charleston Sternwheel RegattaGirls basketball region final: Princeton pulls it off at GWGirls basketball region final: Pioneers make way past Winfield, back to stateDHHR says Kanawha Valley ethylene oxide workplace study won't happen, citing too few participants Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 2, 2023 Daily Mail WV How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day