JOHN WESLEY HALL, 45, of Charleston passed away on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of John's life will not be held. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories,offer condolences to the family and view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
