JOHN WESLEY "BIG JOHN" HUNTER passed away after a sudden illness on December 21, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 21, 1942. He was raised in Saint Albans, and attended Saint Albans High School. He lived in Pinch, WV the past several decades, but spent many years in Cocoa Beach, Florida, his favorite place.
John was an auto body mechanic for various dealers in the Kanawha Valley area and became self-employed later in life. He was a NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. John always had a funny story or a tall tale for his buddies. Of his many cars and trucks, John was known for his "Achy Breaky" buggy.
He was predeceased by his parents, the late Marshall and Dorothy Doris Hunter; his brother Todd; and his niece, Tawni Hunter.
He leaves many friends and family including his wife of 59 years, Linda Hunter of Pinch, WV; sister Delores Jean Taylor (Pat) of Pinch, WV; son Daniel Hunter (Jennifer) of Pinch, WV; grandson Tyler Hunter (Chrissy) of Charleston; granddaughters Brittany Gomez (Brian) of Fort Bragg Army Base, NC and Olivia of Charleston; and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He loved his many pets, leaving behind his dog (Duffy) and three cats.
Due to the COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.